Daddy Yankee Embraces Faith and Purpose in ABC News Live Special

Global superstar Daddy Yankee returns to the spotlight in a new ABC News Live special. However the show reveals his next career chapter focused on faith and spiritual rebirth. Rocsi Diaz interviews the Reggaeton icon about his transformative journey. Moreover Daddy Yankee shares how retirement plans evolved into a mission with purpose.

The conversation explores how Daddy Yankee shifted from chart-topping hits to intentional music. However he emphasizes songs rooted in hope positivity and spiritual meaning. This new direction reflects his Christian faith and personal convictions. Moreover fans witness the evolution from secular reggaeton to inspirational messages.

The special highlights Daddy Yankee’s entry into gospel-leaning and inspirational music. However it features his collaboration with Alex Zurdo called ABCD. The track introduces audiences to his renewed artistic vision. Moreover the song represents the positive and uplifting message he now prioritizes.

“To DY: A Higher Note” documents the artist’s spiritual awakening and faith journey. However it also captures his commitment to using his platform for good. The special shows how he balances global fame with purpose-driven music. Moreover viewers see the personal transformation behind his new sound.

The ABC News Live special premieres today at 8:30 PM ET. However it streams on Disney+ and Hulu for digital audiences. Fans can watch a preview of the special online before the full release. Moreover the broadcast marks a key moment in Daddy Yankee’s renewed career.

Daddy Yankee describes this chapter as creating music that inspires and uplifts listeners. However he hopes to encourage reflection hope and faith through his songs. The artist emphasizes intentionality and spiritual growth in every new release. Moreover his focus demonstrates how music can transform personal and global impact.