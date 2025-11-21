Dallas Arts District Unveils Full Holiday Lineup Featuring Performances, Family Events and Festive Campus Activations

The Dallas Arts District is ushering in the holiday season with a robust slate of performances, family-friendly activities and behind-the-scenes opportunities designed to showcase the vibrancy of arts and culture in Dallas. This year’s programming highlights several story angles, including the Center’s commitment to keeping holiday arts accessible and offering unique ways for audiences to engage with performers, staff and creative teams.

Throughout December, the Center invites media and community members to experience a wide range of festive programming. Resident companies will present their own holiday favorites, including Dallas Theater Center’s A Christmas Story, Texas Ballet Theater’s beloved The Nutcracker, and Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s spirited Espresso Nutcracker. Prepared press photos and monthly event details are available, along with select press tickets offered on a first-come, first-served basis for several performances.

In addition to its indoor performances, the Center is preparing to fully activate its campus with holiday décor beginning November 28. Visitors can look forward to the lighting of the Christmas tree, Santa’s sleigh, and dozens of seasonal features that transform the district into a festive destination. The outdoor activations draw families from across North Texas and provide added value during a time when many are seeking affordable holiday entertainment.

A series of special weekend appearances will complement the Center’s holiday atmosphere. On November 28 and 29, guests can enjoy Christmas carolers and an elf helper, followed by Santa appearances and additional holiday characters throughout early December. Each activation is designed to enhance the district’s welcoming environment while giving families memorable seasonal experiences without added cost.

With performances, open-air festivities and an expanded lineup of holiday offerings, the Dallas Arts District continues to serve as a cultural anchor for the region. The Center encourages audiences to explore everything the district has to offer this season and take part in the community-driven celebrations that make the holidays shine in downtown Dallas.