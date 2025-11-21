DART Service Shift After Lightning Strike Disrupts Red and Blue Lines

A lightning strike damaged signal equipment near EBJ Union Station and disrupted DART service. As a result Red and Blue Line trains now end at EBJ Union and SMU Mockingbird stations.

Riders arriving at EBJ Union must use shuttle buses to reach downtown. This temporary change helps maintain access while repairs continue.

Passengers at SMU Mockingbird can board the Orange Line to travel downtown. They may also use regular bus routes that support the affected corridor.

DART thanks riders for their patience during the service disruption. Crews are working to restore full operations as quickly as possible.