Frontier Airlines Launches New Nonstop DFW–Fort Lauderdale Route With $29 Fares

Frontier Airlines has launched nonstop service from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Fort Lauderdale. The new route begins November 20 and operates three times per week. With this addition, Frontier now offers 40 nonstop destinations from DFW. The launch supports the airline’s goal of leading low-fare service in all major U.S. metro areas.

To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares starting at $29. The promo fare highlights the airline’s focus on affordability during the holiday travel season. Tickets must be purchased by December 3, with select blackout dates in place. Frontier encourages travelers to check the website for full details and availability.

Frontier leaders say the new route reflects expanded investments in customer experience. Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, says the airline continues to grow in top markets. He emphasizes Frontier’s mission to pair low fares with improved service. The new DFW route follows several recent network and product upgrades.

Among those upgrades is the airline’s UpFront Plus seating. The section offers extra legroom, added elbow space, and a guaranteed empty middle seat. Frontier also introduced unlimited companion travel for its most loyal customers. In early 2026, the airline will debut First Class seating at low, competitive prices.

The airline continues to enhance its frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles. Members earn miles based on dollars spent, starting at ten miles per dollar. Elite tiers offer increased multipliers and bonuses. Benefits include priority boarding, seat selection, and free bags depending on status. Families also enjoy simple mile pooling options.

Frontier Airlines remains focused on delivering “Low Fares Done Right” as it expands. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the country. With new flights, upgraded seating, and flexible loyalty perks, Frontier aims to redefine low-fare travel. More information is available at flyfrontier.com.