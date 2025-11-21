The Dallas Arts Center launches a full slate of holiday programs for families. However the season also highlights how the Center anchors Dallas holiday arts each year. The campus will feature lights a Christmas tree and Santa’s sleigh for visitors. Moreover these elements help create a welcoming community space.

The Center continues its mission to keep Dallas holiday arts accessible. However families can enjoy many free activities during an expensive season. Artists and staff will also offer behind the scenes insights. Moreover these moments give audiences a closer connection to the creative process.

The December lineup includes opportunities for media access and coverage. However press invitations are available for selected events. A prepared set of press photos highlights December at the Center shows. Moreover these assets support accurate community reporting.

Resident companies will also present major holiday classics this season. However the lineup features Dallas Theater Center’s A Christmas Story. Texas Ballet Theater will perform The Nutcracker for local audiences. Moreover Dallas Black Dance Theatre will present Espresso Nutcracker.

The Center will activate the full campus beginning November 28. However visitors can enjoy carolers elves and Santa across several nights. Holiday characters will rotate between performances and family stations. Moreover these appearances add charm to the Dallas arts center experience.

Press tickets remain available on a first come basis for confirmed shows. However availability may change as demand increases. Staff continue working to add more options including updates on Leslie Odom Jr. Moreover the Center encourages early coordination for coverage planning.