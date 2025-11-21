Holiday Bar Crawl Returns to the Stockyards With Costumes Drinks and Live Music

The Fort Worth Stockyards are set to transform into a festive playground as Dallasites101 and FortWorthians101 host their annual holiday bar crawl on Saturday, December 20th, 2025.

The event promises more than five hours of nonstop holiday fun, complete with themed drinks, live music, an energetic after-party, and crowds of attendees decked out in Santa suits.

Crawlers can move at their own pace, making stops at popular Stockyards locations including Second Rodeo Brewing, Sidesaddle Saloon, Cowtown Winery, and several others.

Check-in for the event will take place from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at the Cool Corral Red Barn, located directly across from the large Christmas tree.

Once checked in, participants will receive a digital brochure featuring a full menu, map, and guide to all eight-plus stops throughout the Stockyards.

Each stop offers its own twist on holiday cheer, making the crawl a self-guided but highly engaging experience for first-timers and returning holiday revelers alike.

One of the event’s biggest draws is its combination of holiday-themed cocktails, lively entertainment, and festive setups perfect for photos.

Vendors, Redbull activations, and live music will be spread across various locations, creating a fun and immersive atmosphere.

The celebration continues long after the crawl concludes, with an official after-party at Rodeo Exchange, where the energy stays high as attendees close out the evening together.

General admission tickets are priced at $20 and are available through the official ticket link. To help attendees travel safely, rideshare partners are offering exclusive promo codes: “DALLASITES” grants new Fetii users three free rides or 50% off for returning users, while “ALTO101” gives riders 25% off three Alto rides.

These transportation options encourage participants to enjoy the festivities responsibly without worrying about driving or parking.

Dallasites101 and FortWorthians101 continue to build community through events like this, staying true to their origins as social platforms dedicated to exploring the best of the DFW area.

Since launching in 2015 and 2024 respectively, both brands have evolved into major local lifestyle hubs, hosting events across the Metroplex and supporting small businesses.

Under parent company 101Media, they also provide digital marketing services for more than 50 businesses, further strengthening their connection to the local community.