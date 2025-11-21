Lights on the Farm Returns to Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum With Two Million Holiday Lights

Lights on the Farm is returning to Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum for its fifth holiday season with more than two million dazzling lights adorning the historic grounds. The event runs from November 28 through December 28 and transforms the 19th-century farmstead into a glowing holiday village filled with charm and nostalgia. Visitors can explore more than four acres of illuminated displays set across 13 original buildings that attract around 30,000 guests each year.

Heritage Farmstead Museum President and CEO M’Lou Hyttinen says the event blends seasonal magic with the preservation of local history. She shared that “there’s nothing more nostalgic for the holidays than taking a step back into a twinkling past.” Hyttinen hopes the community will continue making holiday memories while also discovering the stories preserved within the farmstead’s historic structures and exhibits.

Guests will enjoy whimsical holiday scenes throughout the farm as well as interactive characters and themed displays perfect for seasonal photos. The site’s towering 30-foot Christmas tree remains one of the most popular attractions and has even served as the backdrop for multiple marriage proposals. Visitors can indulge in festive treats such as s’mores, cocoa, donuts and popcorn as they wander through the lights and enjoy the cheerful holiday music playing throughout the grounds.

Families can look forward to special themed nights including Princess Nights, Galaxy Night for Star Wars fans, Frozen Adventure Night, Toy Land Night and the Paw-Tastic Night for animal lovers. Santa will greet attendees across multiple evenings which adds another layer of excitement for younger guests. Adults can enjoy their own festive experience through the Red White and Lights Wine Walk Night which includes two glasses of wine and a souvenir glass for participants.

Lights on the Farm will operate Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with additional nights offered on December 22 and 23. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and are discounted when purchased in advance online at heritagefarmstead.org. Parking is free at BT Furnishings and Pickleball Kingdom with complimentary shuttles provided for convenience. The event remains one of Plano’s most popular holiday attractions due to its accessibility and family-friendly atmosphere.

The Heritage Farmstead Museum dates back to 1891 and welcomes around 50,000 visitors annually as a living agricultural history site. Operated by the Heritage Farmstead Association, the museum holds numerous honors including a State of Texas Historical Marker and a listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Its accreditation from the American Association of Museums highlights the museum’s commitment to preserving local heritage and offering meaningful educational programs to the North Texas community.