Minnie’s Food Pantry Hosts Largest Thanksgiving Giveaway in Organization’s 18-Year History

PLANO — Minnie’s Food Pantry will host its 18th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on November 22 in Plano. This year marks the largest event in the pantry’s history. The giveaway comes as families continue to recover from the shutdown and recent SNAP disruptions. Many households still face challenges, even with restored benefits.

More than 4,200 families registered to receive holiday meals at Red Tail Pavilion. The giveaway will provide turkeys and full meal boxes to support North Texas families. Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson says the event represents hope during a difficult season. Her message underscores the pantry’s mission to serve families with dignity.

Volunteers and sponsors played a major role in preparing for the event. Over 818 volunteers worked across two weeks to organize thousands of meals. Major partners include USAA, 7-Eleven, the Dallas Stars and H-E-B. Their support ensures families receive essential food with care and compassion.

Several community partners will also join the celebration on distribution day. Emerald City Band will perform live to inspire volunteers and guests. Dillas Quesadillas and Dunkin’ Donuts will fuel the event with food and drinks. Flex Etc. provided storage space needed for staging thousands of meals.

This year’s giveaway will also welcome food critic and influencer Keith Lee. His support will help bring greater visibility to the pantry’s mission. Minnie’s encourages the media to attend and share the story with the community. Registration is now closed due to overwhelming demand from families.

Minnie’s Food Pantry continues to serve as a leading resource for North Texas families. The pantry has provided more than 33 million meals since 2008. It remains one of the largest food pantries in Collin County. The organization encourages the community to learn more or support its programs online.