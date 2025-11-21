Texas maternal health benefits from expanded community programs statewide

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas expanded its Special Beginnings program for Texas maternal health. However maternal mortality remains a preventable crisis in the state. The initiative invests in community academic and technology partners. Moreover these efforts aim to improve outcomes for moms and babies.

In the first two years, partners saw notable improvements in maternal health outcomes. However the program initially allocated 10.2 million dollars to 16 community partners. Now an additional two million dollars supports nine current partners and three new ones. Moreover this investment strengthens statewide Texas maternal health initiatives.

New partners include East Texas Community Clinic Parkland Health Foundation and Project Unity Texas. However these programs focus on education preventive care and postpartum support. Community Health Workers assist families across multiple counties. Moreover the programs target reduced preterm births and improved maternal outcomes.

Current partners continue expanding services for Texas maternal health across the state. However Abide Women’s Health Services Access Esperanza Clinics and HHM Health lead community outreach. Programs include mobile clinics patient navigation and digital health solutions. Moreover mothers gain access to care regardless of insurance status.

Since 2023, partners have served over 120,000 Texans delivering nearly 650,000 health services. However 5,070 babies were born with zero maternal deaths during this period. Preventive screenings behavioral health and substance use programs are included. Moreover the initiative reaches underserved communities in Dallas Houston Austin and the Rio Grande Valley.

“Strong starts enable strong families” said Dr. Mark Chassay BCBSTX Chief Medical Officer. However continued investment removes barriers and improves access to care. The program expands community-driven solutions that save lives and improve maternal health. Moreover Texas maternal health benefits directly from these comprehensive efforts.