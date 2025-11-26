Dallas Delivers Stunning Comeback to Beat Defending Champions

By Jamal Baker

NDG Sports Writer

In a game that truly was a tale of two halves, the Dallas Cowboys overcame a 21-point deficit to stun the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys kicker Brandon “Butter” Aubrey walked the game off with a game-winning 42-yard field goal to seal a 24-21 victory.

How were the Cowboys in a position to pull off an improbable upset win over the Eagles?

Let’s start from the beginning.

Each of the Eagles’ first three possessions resulted in touchdowns, while the Cowboys opened with a turnover on downs, a punt, and a lost fumble.

“Yeah it’s what we’ve talked about from the beginning,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said following the game. “You know, you’ve heard me say it 1,000 times. You can’t win the game in the first quarter, second or third, but you win the game in the fourth quarter. Man, we just talked about that. We shot ourselves in the foot.

“I told them that, but I told them to believe. Believe in each other, believe in the fact that we’ll find a way to do it. And I think today really epitomized a lot of things that those guys have been believing and doing, and it’s great to get that win against a damn good football team.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott had himself a day—posting 354 passing yards and three total touchdowns, including one where he turned back the clock and somersaulted into the end zone on a scramble.

“Just take it one play at a time,” said Prescott. “We have to find that unique place that I was talking about — being down. We’ve had it almost going with every game with that mindset. We have to win every game. With that being said, you can only do that by winning every play and giving it your best every play. When you do that, can stay focused, and finish with elite execution, you’re going to feel confident and good about what you’ve done.

Let’s also give wide receiver George Pickens his flowers. The former Georgia Bulldog had nine receptions on nine targets for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Pickens is a bonafide superstar and the Cowboys need to give him whatever he wants when it is time to negotiate his new contract this summer.

“It’s hard for me to say [Pickens] exceeds my expectations,” said Prescott. “My expectations are limitless with that guy, and he’ll tell you, he’s not from here. I am sure you all read his article [in the Player’s Tribune]. He’s not from here. He’s not from this planet.”

“I’m not gonna put limitations on him. … The guy loves the game, stays focused, and the communication, I know I’ve mentioned before, but [he talks] to other guys in the huddle about staying focused and to just keep doing what they’re doing.”

While the offense certainly did its part in the victory, you can’t mount a comeback without stopping the opposing team series after series.

The Dallas defense stepped up in a huge way by not allowing a single point in the final 41.5 minutes against the Eagles.

New Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams is a true game-wrecker and makes everyone around him better.

Remember when the Cowboys could not stop the run? Over the last two weeks, the Cowboys have allowed just 90 total yards on the ground.

“I think everybody’s taking accountability and trying to do the things that we can individually do to win football games. You got guys like [DeMarvion] Overshown coming back, he’s playing great football. You got Logan Wilson here, and you got guys in the defensive line room who have just been balling and doing the things that they can do to win football games.” Williams said.

“I think we’re hitting our stride and it’s all coming together. Like I always say, one person can’t change everything around, I can’t go out there and do everything on my own. Nobody can. This is a team sport, and I just think we’re all putting our heads together and executing as one.”

The Cowboys improved to 5-5-1 on the season and are preparing for a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With little to no room for error at this point of the season, every game should be treated as a must win if Dallas wants to make the postseason tournament.

Enjoy the ride Cowboys fans, and let’s see if Dallas can go on a late season run.