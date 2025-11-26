People in the News NDG Staff - 0
H. Rap Brown did not wait for permission to define himself. Long before federal agents called him a menace and politicians wrote laws in...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Several sources have confirmed that former President Barack Obama phoned Reverend Jesse Jackson over the weekend, who is in Stable Condition at a Chicago...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
There is something tender and knowing in the way Isiah Thomas speaks about the earth. It is the tenderness of a man who understands...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, November 27, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, November 27, 2025

Jimmy Cliff

By Lauren Burke

The six-decade career of legendary artist Jimmy Cliff, who was born in the Somerton District of Jamaica, was one of the most influential in reggae history and a global ambassador for Jamaican culture. Cliff was raised in a rural farming community and began writing songs as a child.

His family moved to Kingston as a teenager to pursue his music. What followed over the next thirty years was legendary.

Cliff’s wife, Latifa Chambers, wrote on Instagram in the early morning hours of November 24 that, “It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists, and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

She then thanked Cliff’s doctors and medical staff.

 

(Philippe Jimenez / Wikimedia via NNPA)

Jimmy Cliff and Bob Marley shared a parallel rise within Jamaica’s dynamic 1960s music scene, each shaping the emerging sound of reggae while carving distinct artistic identities.
The two maintained a relationship marked by mutual respect and an understanding of each other’s cultural impact. Cliff, who achieved international recognition earlier, particularly through “The Harder They Come,” helped open global doors that Marley would later rocket through as he became the reggae genre’s most iconic figure. Marley would, in turn, push the music’s political aspects to new heights, which Cliff openly admired.

Their relationship was defined less by collaboration and more by a shared mission: Elevating Jamaican music onto the world stage and using it as a vehicle for storytelling, struggle, and liberation.

Jimmy Cliff achieved his breakthrough moments with a series of socially conscious songs in the 1960s. They included “Many Rivers to Cross,” “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” and “The Harder They Come.” That song became part of a movie soundtrack that would introduce reggae to international audiences and build Cliff’s image as a pioneer of the genre. Cliff would become second only to Bob Marley in shaping reggae’s global reach.

Over the decades, Cliff continued to change musically and fuse reggae with rock, pop, and world music influences. But he always maintained sharp political and emotional clarity in his songwriting. Jimmy Cliff’s musical collaborations included work with the Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, and Annie Lennox.

Cliff’s contributions earned him induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, making him one of the few reggae artists to be inducted into the Hall. Known for his charismatic stage presence and unwavering commitment to political messages of resilience, Jimmy Cliff will remain an enduring icon whose music has spoken across generations from Jamaica and beyond.

Jimmy Cliff is survived by his children, Lilty Cliff, Aken Cliff, and Nabiyah Be.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025