People in the News

Thursday, November 27, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, November 27, 2025

Rising Star Señoj Brings Holiday Magic With Two Festive Favorites

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Señoj rings in the season with two festive tracks, the timeless classic “Santa Baby” and her original composition “Only On Christmas Day”, now available on all digital streaming platforms.

These holiday releases showcase Señoj’s signature blend of R&B charm and contemporary pop sensibilities, delivering warmth, joy, and her unmistakable vocal style to listeners everywhere.

“I wanted to create songs that bring people joy and put them in the holiday spirit,” says Señoj. “Santa Baby and Only on Christmas Day are my way of celebrating the magic of the season while sharing a little fun, love, and cheer with my fans.”

Señoj’s take on the timeless holiday favorite “Santa Baby” brings a fresh and playful energy to the classic tune. With her sultry vocals and signature R&B/pop flair, she delivers a fun, flirty, and glamorous performance that highlights the song’s cheeky charm while making it her own. She balances the nostalgic holiday appeal with contemporary style, creating a version that feels both familiar and delightfully new.

 

(Youtube: Señoj)

Her original “Only on Christmas Day” captures the bittersweet and reflective side of the holiday season. The song tells the story of feeling a sense of longing and loneliness that surfaces just once a year during Christmas while balancing the playful anticipation of holiday gifts and surprises.

Through heartfelt vocals and emotive storytelling, Señoj explores the complexity of holiday emotions including hope, nostalgia, and the desire to be remembered by someone special all wrapped in a warm, festive musical setting.

Music videos for “Santa Baby” and “Only On Christmas” are available on Youtube.

Señoj’s rising momentum is backed by strong industry recognition. Her breakout track “Running” was highlighted by SoundCloud, which named her a “new pop diva” and compared her unique R&B sensibilities to artists such as Ariana Grande, NAO, and Sinead Harnett. SoundCloud praised her “alluring style of modish R&B” and celebrated her vocals as “the perfect tone for a contemporary pop song.”

A classically trained pianist and vocalist who also plays guitar, Señoj has collaborated with renowned industry heavyweight Slikk, a multi-platinum, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY-winning producer known for work with Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Tamala Mann.

Expanding her artistry, Señoj made her acting debut in the 2023 independent film Pressure, starring as Rachel, a young woman navigating life-altering decisions. The film garnered “Fan Favorite” honors at a Charlotte, North Carolina film festival.

Her music has also reached the big screen with her track “Leave It Alone” featured in the Amazon Prime film The Morning After. Beyond entertainment, Señoj is a thriving entrepreneur and co-owner of The Naked Bar, an Atlanta-based vegan dessert company.
She has graced prominent stages such as the Black College Expo Tour and is a recipient of the Ella Fitzgerald Songwriters Scholarship at the Grammy Songwriter’s Camp. Señoj also recently released her empowering single “OK”, further highlighting her artistry and confident presence in R&B.

With her holiday singles lighting up the season and her artistic growth continuing to accelerate, Señoj stands out as one of the most exciting emerging voices in R&B and pop today. As she looks forward to 2026, fans can anticipate more music, creative projects, and unforgettable performances from this rising star.

Stream “Santa Baby” and “Only on Christmas Day,” available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Follow Señoj on Instagram at @senojmusic.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
