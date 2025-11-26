RRC Engages Texas Educators at CAST 2025 to Support STEM Learning and Classroom Resources

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) demonstrated its commitment to public engagement and education by participating in the Convention for the Advancement of Science Teaching (CAST) from November 13–15, 2025, in Dallas.

The RRC shared a booth with the University of Texas at Austin’s Hildebrand Department of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering (PGE), connecting with more than 3,000 STEM K-12 teachers from across Texas.

Organized by the Science Teachers Association of Texas, CAST is the state’s premier professional development event for science educators. Throughout the convention, RRC staff highlighted the agency’s role in energy regulation and environmental stewardship, while showcasing K-12 classroom resources available online.

These materials introduce students to real-world applications of geology, engineering, and energy production, with resources tailored by grade level.

By engaging directly with educators, the RRC aims to build lasting partnerships that support classroom learning and create opportunities for future outreach events, including career days and other educational initiatives.

The RRC expressed gratitude to UT Austin’s PGE Department for providing the opportunity to attend CAST and for its support in inspiring the next generation of energy professionals.

Educators or organizations interested in requesting an RRC speaker for events can visit the Commission’s public engagement page. Additional information about CAST is available on the official convention website.