Trump’s Death Threat Rhetoric Sends Nation into Crisis

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

President Donald Trump has again shocked the conscience of the nation with his latest outburst. This time, the president accused six Democratic lawmakers of sedition and declared their conduct “punishable by DEATH” as he reposted calls on social media to “hang them” and demanded their arrest.

The president’s words landed with a violent weight, particularly as he continues to publicly support and pardon individuals convicted of attacking the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump himself has long faced allegations of encouraging sedition by praising the rioters who erected gallows and hunted his own vice president.

The president escalated his attacks after the lawmakers, all veterans or former intelligence officers, released a video urging members of the military to refuse unlawful orders.

Trump responded with a barrage of posts accusing them of treason and sedition and sharing messages declaring “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD.”

In one post, Trump wrote that their behavior was “punishable by DEATH,” calling their message “really bad, and Dangerous to our Country.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar released a statement that said political violence must never be normalized.

“Political violence has no place in America,” they stated. “Donald Trump must immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed.”

Members of Congress across the country denounced Trump’s language. Representative Norma Torres said the president’s words represented a direct threat to democracy.

“The President of the United States is calling for Members of Congress to be executed,” Torres stated. “We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced.”

The six Democratic lawmakers at the center of Trump’s attacks include Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and Reps. Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Maggie Goodlander, and Chris Deluzio.

In a joint statement, they reaffirmed their oath to the Constitution. “No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation,” they stated. “This isn’t about politics. This is about who we are as Americans.”

Trump’s accusations arrive as concerns grow about his willingness to issue illegal orders and expand the use of military force both abroad and domestically. A CNN analysis noted that Democrats are responding to a pattern in which Trump has repeatedly floated illegal military actions.

The analysis cited his past suggestions involving torture, shooting protesters in the legs, and ordering strikes that violated international law.

Lawmakers who served in uniform said the president’s charges distort the law. Maine Senator Angus King said the Democratic lawmakers simply reminded service members of a basic principle.

“All these people said was common knowledge,” King stated. “Military officers are not required to follow illegal orders. That is simply a statement of fact.”

The reaction among members of Congress has been swift, wide, and unusually unified. Even Republican Senator Susan Collins condemned Trump’s words.

“The president should not be calling for the death of members of Congress because of what they say,” Collins stated. “Such incendiary comments risk sparking political violence.”

Texas Democrat Al Green, who has repeatedly sought Trump’s impeachment, said allowing this rhetoric to stand threatens constitutional order.

“On our watch, we refuse to allow the demise of our democracy,” Green said on the House floor as he renewed his call for impeachment proceedings.

As the warnings mount, the six lawmakers targeted by the president said they will not retreat from their oath.

“In these moments, fear is contagious, but so is courage,” they stated. “We will continue to lead and will not be intimidated. Don’t Give Up the Ship.”