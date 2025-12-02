City of Irving Receives $70 Million to Improve Flood-Prone Areas

The City of Irving has been awarded seventy million dollars from the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) for flood mitigation improvements. These upgrades aim to protect homes, businesses, and roadways in historically flood-prone areas. The project will increase safety and reliability for residents throughout the community.

The funding includes fifty-one point two five million dollars in zero-interest financing and eighteen point seven five million dollars in grants. This structure saves the city an estimated twenty-seven million dollars in interest costs. Irving can complete more work without adding additional local debt.

Improvements will accelerate upgrades to one of the city’s largest and most outdated drainage channels. The project will increase capacity during heavy rainfall, reduce flood risks, and strengthen infrastructure that residents rely on every day.

Project plans include excavating ten thousand feet of concrete channel lining, adding reinforced bottom lining and concrete walls, replacing five concrete box culverts, removing one road crossing, and relocating water and sewer lines for long-term stability.

With this second round of funding, Irving has now received one hundred fifteen million dollars in TWDB-supported flood mitigation assistance. The city is one of the largest recipients of state flood infrastructure funding in Texas.

The City is also preparing its next application for thirty-five point six million dollars for the North Delaware Creek Phase 2 Project. These ongoing efforts aim to continue improving drainage and reducing flood risks citywide.