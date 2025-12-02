Friends of the Dallas Public Library appoints Denise McGovern as Executive Director

Friends of the Dallas Public Library named Denise McGovern as executive director on December 2, 2025. She will start in January of 2026 and lead advocacy for the Dallas Public Library.

Victory Search Group led the executive search process for the nonprofit group in Dallas.

A board committee reviewed applicants and identified McGovern as the best choice for leadership.

“The search effort was detailed and thoughtful” said Ken Benson.

“She will strengthen our work in Dallas and support libraries across the city.”

McGovern served as a board member since 2021 and later became vice chair.

Ms. McGovern has worked with leaders to support programs for twenty eight branches and one central location. Her service helped grow awareness of community needs and public access to learning resources.

Denise MsGovern brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience in Dallas.

She worked at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and directed media projects, while helping increase visibility for concerts across the world.

“Our mission requires energy and passion for advocacy” said Nicole Paquette.

“She will help create strong partnerships and reach new supporters in every part of Dallas.”

Friends of the Dallas Public Library marked seventy five years of service during 2025.

The group supports programs events training and development for library staff members.

They fund learning events for youth and adult education programs across the city.

“I have seen the power of public libraries in Dallas” said McGovern.

“People need access to reading and learning and I want to support that work.”

She said community engagement will remain a key focus throughout her first year of service.

She wants every resident to understand the vital role of libraries in daily life.