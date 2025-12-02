Help the Family of Frantzia and Poujanee Recover After Tragic House Fire

On a tragic day in Orange, New Jersey, a devastating house fire claimed the lives of Frantzia and Poujanee. Both women died as heroes while saving their disabled father from the flames. The family is now left facing unimaginable grief, with their mother in shock and their father hospitalized and fighting to recover. The entire community mourns the loss and stands in solidarity with them.

Frantzia was a proud Marine and a dedicated X-Ray technician at a local hospital. Known for her strength, compassion, and love for her family, she left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her. Poujanee, affectionately called PJ, was the creative force behind Brown Eyes magazine. Her talent, vision, and generosity touched many lives. Both sisters were devoted mothers, leaving behind children now facing life without their mothers’ guidance and love.

The family is struggling to cover funeral costs, support the children left behind, and rebuild their home from the ashes. Your support can make a meaningful difference, helping them find hope and stability during this painful time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will aid them in navigating this tragedy.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for this purpose.

Your generosity will help the children continue their lives with dignity and security. It will allow the family to honor the memory of Frantzia and Poujanee while starting to rebuild what was lost.

Thank you for showing kindness and compassion. Together, the community can help lift this family during one of the hardest moments of their lives.