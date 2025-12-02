Hulu to Premiere Documentary Special ‘Living Proof’ Produced by Sheryl Lee Ralph & The DIVA Foundation on World AIDS Day

Hulu will premiere the documentary special Living Proof on World AIDS Day. The film is executive-produced by Emmy-winning actress and advocate Sheryl Lee Ralph and The DIVA Foundation. It highlights the experiences of Black women with HIV, often overlooked in mainstream narratives.

Set in Atlanta, a hub of the Southern HIV epidemic, the documentary follows Freda Jones and Kennedi Lowman, co-founders of LOTUS. Their grassroots organization promotes support, open dialogue, and community building around HIV. The film captures sisterhood, healing, and shared leadership.

Living Proof examines systemic barriers Black women face, including medical discrimination, stigma, and limited public health funding. Through Jones and Lowman’s work, the film demonstrates how Black women reclaim their stories, independence, and wellness.

Directed by Zeberiah Newman, the project is executive-produced by Ralph, Newman, Michiel Thomas, and Norman Lee. Emmy and Grammy-nominated composer B.Slade supervised the music and score. The project is a collaboration between The DIVA Foundation, Gilead Sciences, OraQuick, and ABC Owned Television Stations.

The documentary follows Ralph’s 2023 2X Emmy-nominated World AIDS Day Special Unexpected. That special centered on Black mothers living with HIV who built a supportive community for mothers and children.

Living Proof continues Ralph’s advocacy and shines a spotlight on leadership, resilience, and hope within the Black female HIV community.