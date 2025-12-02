Legacy Club to open in Plano in March 2026

Legacy Club will open at Legacy North in March 2026. The private venue will give members access to curated events and elevated service. It will focus on meaningful community connections with hospitality that feels both personal and refined. The project team wants the club to reflect the growing energy of North Texas.

Membership applications are open online and interest is already strong. The club offers Social and Executive levels for new members. Both options will give access to planned events and specialty programs throughout the year. Leadership says each member will receive thoughtful attention and reliable service with every visit.

The space will cover twenty thousand square feet and feature five unique areas. Each room will stay true to a themed design and tone. The Arena will function as a sports bar with game day excitement. Wild Orchid will host music tea service tastings and other entertainment experiences for guests.

A restaurant will serve seafood sushi and Texas steaks for lunch and dinner. The menu will focus on fresh ingredients and clean flavors. Staff will guide members through signature dishes and seasonal specials. Every dining space will reflect comfort design and social energy without pressure or strict dress rules.

Members can use Legacy Club for personal events date nights or business meetings. The team expects active use from local leaders and creative thinkers. Every space will support long talks and important moments. The goal is connection and hospitality in equal measure for North Texas residents.

Managing Director Ryan Thomas said the project began with member needs. He promised beautiful rooms engaging events and careful service every week. Legacy Club aims to become a destination that Plano can feel proud of in early 2026.