Major League Rugby Announces Leadership Transition and New Co President Model

DALLAS – Major League Rugby (MLR) today announced a transition in its executive leadership, as Nic Benson steps down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. Benson, who has been integral to the league’s development since its inception and served as CEO since early 2023, departs having overseen the creation of a historic joint venture, Anthem Rugby Carolina, in partnership with MLR, World Rugby, and USA Rugby.

He also led strategic media developments, including the growth of The Rugby Network, the ESPN partnership, and the league’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup in 2031. Benson will remain engaged with MLR as a senior advisor to assist with the transition and select strategic projects.

The MLR Board of Directors has established a new, dual-leadership structure with the appointment of Alex Magleby and Graeme Bradbury as Co-Presidents. This model is designed to provide focused leadership on the league’s long-term growth and immediate operational needs.

Alex Magleby, Co-President of Strategy & Communications, is the Co-Founder and former CEO of the New England Free Jacks. He will focus on the league’s long-term strategy, brand development, partnerships, and expansion storytelling. Magleby stated, “Rugby in North America is at an inflection point, and MLR has a responsibility to lead with ambition and clarity.”

Graeme Bradbury, Co-President of Operations & Competition, currently serves as the MLR Chief Operating Officer. He brings 20 years of experience in rugby governance and will oversee daily operations, competition integrity, and financial oversight. Bradbury said, “I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for rugby in North America.”

Chris Dunlavey, Co-Owner of Old Glory DC, remarked, “We are deeply grateful for Nic Benson’s contributions. This new co-president structure ensures strategic and operational excellence as we move forward.”

Major League Rugby looks forward to this next phase of growth under the new leadership model.