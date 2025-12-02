Remington College Students Need Your Help To Unlock Potential

This Giving Tuesday Remington College invites community members to support student success. The goal is to raise funds for the Bridging the Gap Scholarship Fund. The mission is to help students overcome financial stress and reach graduation. The college hopes to create lasting impact with every donation.

The scholarship campaign hopes to raise $25,000 in Funds that will assist students who face financial barriers during school. Donations will help learners stay enrolled and complete their classes. The program focuses on educational dreams and long term growth for recipients.

President Brandon Shedron said support changes real student lives. He said scholarships open doors to opportunity and confidence. He also said this help guides students toward professional goals. The college believes financial relief can turn effort into success.

Remington College is a nonprofit school offering career based training. Programs help prepare students for hands on roles across many fields. Courses support local employers and serve growing workforce needs. The college teaches skills that matter in daily work.

Students may choose online or campus based classes in select areas. Each program focuses on relevant job skills for today. The college awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships in recent years. Support continues to expand as needs grow nationwide.

Every donation will impact student progress and future careers. Even small gifts help learners take important steps forward. Community support helps remove barriers in education today. Remington College asks supporters to consider giving this year.