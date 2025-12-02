SPCA Pet of the Week: Meet Skeeter — The Sweet, Soulful Snuggle Buddy You’ve Been Waiting For

If you’re searching for a dog with a heart as warm as his beautiful brindle coat, look no further. Skeeter is ready to steal your heart the moment you meet him. This 6-year-old, 66-pound Boxer mix is the picture of gentle sweetness, from his soft floppy ears to his soulful, expressive eyes that seem to say, “I’m ready to love you forever.”

Skeeter is the definition of an easygoing companion. He’s not flashy, loud, or demanding. He’s the calm, loving presence who makes every day just a little brighter. Skeeter adores being close to his people, leaning in gently for affection, soaking up pets, or simply resting at your feet during a quiet afternoon.

Whether it’s a cozy nap on the couch, a peaceful stroll outside, or enjoying a few tasty treats, Skeeter finds joy in life’s simple, comforting moments.

This sweet boy isn’t just handsome, Skeeter is genuinely kind. His warm, mellow personality makes Skeeter the perfect match for anyone looking for a loyal best friend who gives love just as deeply as he receives it. Skeeter is all heart, and he’s ready to share every bit of it with a family who will cherish him.

Right now, Skeeter is seeking a Foster-to-Adopt family while he awaits a dental procedure. The SPCA of Texas will cover all medical costs, as well as food, toys, bowls and more during his foster stay—you simply provide the love, the couch space, and the company. Skeeter will only need a few scheduled vet appointments, and then he’ll be ready to shine even brighter.

Come meet this special boy today at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212), which is open from Noon to 6 p.m. every day. Skeeter has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines.

Skeeter qualifies for our Senior Sweethearts program. His adoption is FREE to anyone, no matter their age.

Skeeter is waiting patiently for someone to choose him. Maybe that someone is you.