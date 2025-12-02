The Statler names Jordi Gallardo New Executive Chef

The Statler has named Jordi R Gallardo as its new executive chef in Dallas. The establishment opened in 1956 and sits in the downtown historic district. The hotel is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton brand.

Gallardo grew up in Barcelona and started cooking at a young age. He found inspiration in fresh food grown on his family farm in Spain. Those early experiences shaped his skills and passion for the kitchen.

His career includes work for many upscale hotels in major cities. He served as executive chef at Fairmont Washington DC Georgetown. He also worked as senior executive sous chef in San Francisco.

Gallardo has held roles at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona. He spent time at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver as well as The Savoy in London. He gained international training at Ritz Carlton Hotel Arts in Barcelona.

“As executive chef I bring many parts of my life together” said Gallardo. “I value local ingredients and I enjoy leading chefs to do their best.”

“It is easy to see his passion for hospitality” said JP Roberts. “He is creative and full of energy and we welcome his influence.”

Gallardo studied hospitality administration in Barcelona at Escuela Sant Ignasi Sarria. He also earned a Level 1 certificate in wines from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

The Statler continues to expand its dining options for locals and hotel guests. The hotel expects continued growth in its food and beverage programs.