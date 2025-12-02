UNT Dallas opens $100 million STEM Building to Train Health Workers

The University of North Texas at Dallas held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2 2025.

The event marked the opening of a one hundred million dollar STEM building in Dallas.

The facility will open for students on January 12 during the spring semester.

The building is the most significant addition in the history of UNT Dallas.

Construction began in September 2023 and finished in just two years.

University leaders said the project will support high demand medical careers.

State officials and health partners joined university leaders for the dedication event.

Speakers included President Warren von Eschenbach and Senator Royce West.

Student speaker Isabelle Chung will graduate next month with a biology degree.

“Today we celebrate opportunity for our students” said Warren von Eschenbach.

“This facility helps meet urgent needs for nurses and other health workers.”

Texas faces a major nursing shortage according to state health data.

Reports show a deficit of forty eight thousand nurses in 2025 statewide.

The unmet demand could grow to fifty seven thousand nurses by 2032.

The STEM facility will expand training for medical and health careers in Dallas.

Programs will include nursing pharmacy dental work optometry and more.

Courses will operate in partnership with schools in Fort Worth and beyond.

The building features eighteen classrooms and twelve laboratories for research.

Nine teaching labs and three research labs provide strong science instruction.

Students will learn in natural light with energy efficient design and outdoor areas.

A pre health program will offer clear pathways to medical school admission.

Small class sizes will support personal academic plans for first generation students.

Stantec and HarrisonKornberg Architects designed the building for the campus.

Vaughn Construction served as general contractor during the project timeline.

Funding came from the Texas Legislature in the 2021 session.

UNT Dallas remains the only public four year university in the city of Dallas.

The STEM facility supports economic development and career readiness in southern Dallas.

UNT Dallas is located at 7300 University Hills Boulevard Dallas Texas 75241.

For details visit untdallas.edu for current news and updates about programs.