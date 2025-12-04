A Night of Excellence Unites OWN and NAACP to Celebrate Black Voices

OWN and the NAACP joined forces on Monday December 1 to host A Night of Excellence. The private event took place at The Aster Club and honored partnership community and cultural impact. The gathering celebrated voices shaping positive narratives in media.

The evening featured OWN President Tina Perry along with Iyanla Vanzant from Iyanla Fix My Life. Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid from The Christmas Showdown were in attendance. Tommy Miles from Ready to Love joined acclaimed cast members from Love and Marriage Huntsville. Executive producer Carlos King and members of the Heart and Hustle Houston team were also present.

Excitement began with a glamorous black carpet experience. Attendees arrived to flashing lights smiling fans and a true star treatment. Tina Perry opened the program with remarks on uplifting diverse voices and building meaningful representation in entertainment.

The VIP atmosphere featured specialty cocktails and heavy bites for guests. DJ Dar.Jar set the tone with an energetic playlist. Branding elements included interactive displays a step and repeat wall and a stand out Hollywood portrait station. Guests enjoyed photo moments and created lasting memories.

The night highlighted a powerful sense of synergy and collaboration. OWN and the NAACP showcased a mutual commitment to community storytelling and positive content. Guests received a custom blanket as a memento. The gift symbolized warmth connection and the unified message of the celebration.

A Night of Excellence showed how media leaders can create change through partnership and purpose. Organizers noted that the event reinforced shared values inspiring future collaborations that elevate Black voices and perspectives.