Carrollton City Council Adopts Water Rate Increase For 2026

CARROLLTON – The Carrollton City Council approved a rate increase for water and wastewater services at the Tuesday December 2 meeting. The change will impact residential and commercial customers beginning Thursday January 1 2026.

City officials said the increase is due to higher costs from water and wastewater providers. Dallas Water Utilities and the Trinity River Authority have increased charges for treatment operations.

The City will also fund needed infrastructure upgrades to maintain a safe and dependable system.

The average rate increase will be about 7.5 percent. Minimum water users will see a $1.73 per month increase. Residential customers who use higher amounts of water each month may see a $3.50 increase. Usage details and rates will appear on each monthly bill.

Carrollton Chief Financial Officer Diana Vaughn said keeping costs low remains a priority for the City. She added that small increases for FY26 are necessary to cover utility operations and capital needs. City staff will continue to monitor rates each year.

The updated rates will help support the long term reliability of the water system. City leaders said careful planning and investment will protect service levels for Carrollton customers.