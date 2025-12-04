DART Receives $7.094 Million Federal Grant to Fund New Low-Emission Buses

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has been awarded a $7.094 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to support the purchase of new buses as the agency phases out older vehicles. The grant is part of 165 transit projects nationwide funded with more than $2 billion in federal grants.

Earlier in 2025, DART announced plans to purchase 476 new buses, with full deployment expected through 2027. The Gillig-manufactured vehicles are Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered, a near-zero emission technology that helped DART qualify for the federal grant. The first buses were delivered ahead of the Spring 2026 schedule, allowing riders to experience upgraded service on select routes by the end of December 2025.

“We are grateful to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, FTA Administrator Marcus Molinaro, and our congressional delegation for their partnership with DART,” said Nadine Lee, DART President & CEO. “This grant comes at the perfect time as we begin early delivery of new state-of-the-art buses and prepare for service demands during next year’s FIFA World Cup.”

The $7.094 million grant adds to an initial $103 million in federal funding, bringing total federal support for DART’s bus purchase to over $110 million. The funding helps reduce costs for both DART and member cities, ensuring efficient expansion of the fleet.

The acquisition of 476 buses is part of DART’s broader $2.5 billion, 10-year Transform plan to modernize and enhance public transit across North Texas. The plan includes updated vehicles, improved facilities, and service upgrades designed to better serve riders.

For more information about DART’s new CNG buses and its commitment to transforming public transportation, visit https://transform.dart.org.