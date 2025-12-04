GOAT’s Arena Sports Bar Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary in Fairview with Fan-Favorite Specials

FAIRVIEW — GOAT’s Arena Sports Bar is celebrating the 2-year anniversary of its Fairview location on December 7 with a season of unbeatable specials, fan-favorite menu items, and immersive game day experiences.

Known for oversized theater-style screens, a chef-crafted menu, and an atmosphere built for true sports enthusiasts, GOAT’s has become a go-to destination for fans in North Texas.

To mark the milestone, the sports bar is rolling out weekly G.O.A.T. Hour specials, including $2.99 domestic drafts, $11.99 flatbreads, $12.99 Burger Blitzes, and $13.99 wings.

Guests can enjoy these deals while watching live games on massive screens with stadium-style audio and immersive viewing setups that make every event feel like a championship experience.

Since opening its doors two years ago, GOAT’s Arena Sports Bar has expanded to two additional locations, growing its reputation as the ultimate sports-watching destination.

The Fairview location, in particular, has become a local favorite for fans seeking both high-quality food and a lively sports atmosphere.

In addition to food and drink specials, GOAT’s offers a full menu of chef-driven dishes, hand-crafted cocktails, and unique game day experiences.

Whether it’s a big matchup, a playoff game, or a casual night out, the Fairview location provides a welcoming environment for friends and families to gather and celebrate sports.

Fans and locals are encouraged to visit December 7 to join the anniversary celebration, take advantage of the specials, and experience why GOAT’s Arena Sports Bar continues to set the standard for elevated sports-bar entertainment in Fairview and beyond.