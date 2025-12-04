NCTCOG Urges North Texans to Drive Safely This Holiday Season

ARLINGTON — The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is reminding drivers to stay alert, slow down, and make safe choices on the road this holiday season. Crash numbers typically rise during this time, and safety experts stress that responsible driving can save lives.

Analysis of crash data shows that roughly 10% of North Texas crashes occur between December 1 and January 2. In 2023, the region experienced 11,970 crashes, 408 serious injuries, and 76 fatalities during the holidays. In 2024, numbers improved slightly to 11,579 crashes, 328 serious injuries, and 73 fatalities.

NCTCOG’s Drive Aware North Texas program provides educational resources to help drivers reduce negative behaviors that contribute to serious crashes. The campaign focuses on dangers such as speeding, distraction, and impaired driving, offering tips and guidance for safer travel.

This year’s campaign emphasizes impaired driving, noting that approximately 10.5% of crashes involve alcohol, drugs, or other impairments. Drivers are encouraged to plan a safe ride home using a designated driver or rideshare. A DWI can cost thousands of dollars and put lives at risk.

“During the holiday season, roads become busier and driving conditions more complex,” said Sonya Landrum, program manager of NCTCOG’s Travel Demand Management & Transportation Safety Program. “Our Drive Aware North Texas campaign empowers drivers to slow down, stay alert, and make safe choices. When each of us takes responsibility, we protect our friends, families, and neighbors.”

Drive Aware North Texas encourages motorists to avoid risky behaviors, especially during the holidays. Key factors contributing to serious injury and fatality crashes include:

Speeding (32.5%) – Exceeding speed limits or driving at unsafe speeds

Driver related issues (13.6%) – Distraction, careless driving, cell phone use

Impaired driving (10.5%) – Alcohol, drugs, fatigue, or medication

Failure to drive in a single lane (10.2%) – Drifting from lane to lane

Unsafely changing lanes (9.2%) – Improper lane changes or not using signals

By planning ahead and practicing safe driving habits, North Texans can help reduce holiday crashes and make the season safer for everyone.