Netflix House Opens December 11 at Galleria Dallas With Immersive Entertainment

Dallas Texas — Netflix is bringing a brand new entertainment experience to North Texas. Netflix House opens Wednesday December 11 at Galleria Dallas and invites fans to step inside their favorite shows. Tickets went on sale November 18 and interest has been strong from the start.

Netflix House transforms retail space into a multi level attraction packed with themed rooms games and interactive elements. Guests can explore set inspired environments take unforgettable photos and enjoy hands on surprises from popular Netflix hits. The venue offers something fun for families groups and devoted binge watchers.

The experience will feature rotating content based on some of the biggest Netflix originals. Organizers said each room provides a different style of adventure. Visitors can look for clues play challenges and discover hidden details throughout the venue. Staff will be on site to guide guests.

Fans are encouraged to reserve tickets early to secure preferred dates and times. Tickets allow timed entry to manage flow and ensure a smooth experience. Weekend and holiday slots are expected to sell out quickly as the December opening approaches.

Galleria Dallas is a central location with dining shopping and parking options. Netflix House brings a new entertainment style to the mall that expands beyond traditional retail. Visitors can plan a full day by pairing the experience with seasonal shopping and dining.

The December 11 opening marks a major launch for Netflix in the Dallas area. Organizers hope the venue becomes a lasting destination for fans. With special events merchandise and themed weekends expected in the coming year Netflix House is set to deliver ongoing excitement.