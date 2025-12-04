Plano Firefighters Bring Holiday Cheer to Children’s Health Plano Patients

PLANO — Plano Fire-Rescue crews delivered holiday magic to young patients at Children’s Health Plano on Tuesday, December 2, with a festive rooftop surprise.

Firefighters from Station 4 rappelled down the new hospital tower dressed as the Grinch, Santa, an elf, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, and Superman.

The visit thrilled patients and families watching from windows in common areas throughout the hospital.

After the rooftop descent, firefighters visited patients unable to leave their rooms. They handed out donated toys and spread holiday cheer, creating memorable moments for children and families during the season.

This annual visit is part of Plano Fire-Rescue’s ongoing tradition of supporting local children and families during the holidays.

The City of Plano expressed gratitude to Children’s Health Plano and the hospital’s child life specialists for helping make the event a success.

The festive outreach reflects the department’s commitment to the community, combining excitement, generosity, and holiday spirit to brighten the season for children facing challenging circumstances.