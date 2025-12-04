Solomon Thomas Named Dallas Cowboys Club Winner for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys announced that Solomon Thomas has been named the team’s 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year club winner, presented by Nationwide. The prestigious award recognizes players who excel on the field and make a lasting impact in their communities.

Thomas joined the Cowboys as a free agent in March 2025. A North Texas native, he is deeply involved in mental health advocacy and youth empowerment through his foundation, The Defensive Line. Founded in 2021 to honor his late sister Ella, the nonprofit addresses youth suicide and mental health stigma in communities of color.

Since joining the Cowboys, Thomas has hosted mental health discussions for communities in need, partnering with Dallas ISD to show students that it is “OK to not be OK.” He frequently shares his personal journey and inspires youth to prioritize well-being and pursue their dreams.

“I am truly honored to be named the Dallas Cowboys Walter Payton Man of the Year,” Thomas said. “What I’m most proud of is the work The Defensive Line is doing in communities across the country. Seeing how it impacts young people and families means everything to me.”

Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer, praised Thomas’ leadership. “From the moment Solomon arrived, it was clear he’s making an impact on the field and in the lives of people around him. His heart for mental health advocacy and connection with young people is inspiring.”

All 32 club winners will be recognized leading up to Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area. The national Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 5. Each club winner’s nonprofit will receive $40,000, with the national winner’s charity receiving $250,000.

Fans can participate in the Nationwide Charity Challenge through January 5, 2026, by voting for their favorite player using #WPMOYChallenge on X/Twitter or through NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

Beginning Week 14, Thomas and other club winners will wear a special helmet decal honoring the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

For more information, visit NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.