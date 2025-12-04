Texas advances Nation’s Largest Coastal Protection Project With Engineering Contracts for The Gate

The Gulf Coast Protection District and the Texas General Land Office announced approval of two major engineering design contracts. The action advances the Coastal Texas Project the largest coastal protection effort in US history. Officials said the approval marks a key step toward construction.

The initiative will create the world’s largest storm surge barrier system known as The Gate. Texas leaders say the project will protect critical national assets. These include major petrochemical facilities ports and coastal communities along the Gulf of Mexico. The Coastal Texas Project is backed by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

GLO Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said the State has appropriated nearly $1 billion to support long term coastal resiliency. She noted that federal support is needed to fully fund the $35 billion project. The effort includes multiple lines of defense against severe storms and rising water risk on the Texas coast.

The Galveston Bay Barrier System represents 85 percent of the project’s authorized cost. The system includes The Gate also called the Bolivar Roads Gate System. A Beaches and Dunes feature will support ecosystem restoration along Bolivar Peninsula and West Galveston Island. Both elements moved into design with the new contracts.

Engineering firm Jacobs will design The Gate across a two mile waterway between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. HDR will design the Beaches and Dunes feature to strengthen natural coastal barriers. Officials said design work will provide specific plans for community review and next steps.

Gulf Coast Protection District Executive Director Coalter Baker said the contracts allow the project to shift from ideas to detailed preparation. Leaders expect added engagement with local communities as design progresses. The goal is to deliver strong coastal resilience for future generations.

For information updates and project resources readers can visit the Gulf Coast Protection District website.