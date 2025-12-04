The Masked Singer Returns With Epic Themes and Massive Unmaskings on FOX

The Masked Singer is back and bigger than ever. The Emmy nominated singing competition returns to FOX for season 14 with a special 2 hour premiere on Wednesday January 7 at 8/7c. This season will feature bold themes star guests and unforgettable unmaskings.

Season 14 celebrates pop culture history with themed nights inspired by Star Trek Clueless Care Bears Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Twilight. Fans can expect nostalgia surprises and creative performances from start to finish. Spice Girls music will bring a dose of girl power to the stage.

Johnny Knoxville joins the series for a fear themed episode. The Fear Factor House of Fear host will help deliver clues and shocks in true Masked Singer style. Special effects creepy crawlies and extreme surprises will raise the stakes for contestants.

A touching Ozzfest tribute honors the legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne. Kelly Osbourne returns to the show to help celebrate his impact on music. The episode highlights the history reach and lasting influence of his iconic career.

This season introduces 18 new costumes including Eggplant Pugcasso Queen Corgi Scarab and The Croissants. Producers say this season features the most decorated performers in series history. An unprecedented unmasking will take viewers by surprise.

Nick Cannon returns as host with panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Ken Jeong Robin Thicke and Rita Ora. Fans can expect big laughs bold guesses and heartfelt reactions each week. FOX Entertainment Studios produces the series with Rosie Seitchik Craig Plestis and Nick Cannon as executive producers.