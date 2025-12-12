Angry Chickz Expands Into Texas and New Mexico With 25-Unit Franchise Deal

Angry Chickz is expanding into New Mexico and Texas through a new 25-unit franchise deal. The California-based Nashville Hot Chicken brand will enter 11 markets across the Southwest during the next five years. The agreement marks the largest development move in the company’s history.

The expansion will add restaurants in Dallas–Fort Worth and Austin. New sites will also open in Longview and Wichita Falls. West Texas markets will include San Angelo, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene and Sweetwater. Albuquerque will join the roster as the brand’s first New Mexico location. The first store is scheduled to open in 2026.

Company leaders said the move responds to growing demand from customers in these states. “We’ve been hearing from fans in Texas and New Mexico for years,” said Mike LaRue, vice president of franchise development. He said the new partners understand the brand’s bold flavors, high energy and signature heat.

Angry Chickz began with one small storefront in East Hollywood and has grown into one of the West Coast’s fastest-rising chicken concepts. The brand credits its success to simple, flavorful food and quick service. “Our fans try it once, fall in love and spread the word,” LaRue said.

The company currently operates 33 restaurants across California, Nevada and Arizona. Its entry into the Southwest positions it as a stronger competitor in the expanding hot chicken market. More information is available at angrychickz.com.