Construction Jobs Rise Across Many States Despite Worker Shortages

Construction jobs increased in many states over the past year. Twenty seven states and D.C. added jobs during the twelve month period. Thirty one states and D.C. added jobs from August to September. Industry leaders praised the gains but warned of ongoing labor shortages. Many contractors still struggle to hire enough qualified workers.

“More states added construction jobs in September,” said Macrina Wilkins. “This trend is encouraging.” She added, “Labor shortages still create major project delays.” Her comments reflect broad concerns from contractors nationwide. Firms fear worker shortages will worsen as demand grows.

Texas led the nation with 16400 new jobs during the year. Virginia and Ohio also posted strong gains. New Mexico recorded the largest percentage increase over twelve months. Idaho and Alaska followed with steady growth. These states benefited from rising project demand and strong investment.

Several states experienced sharp yearly losses. New York lost 16900 jobs during the year. California and Washington also saw major declines. New Jersey posted the worst percentage loss. Nevada and Maine also reported yearly drops. These losses highlight uneven recovery across regions.

Monthly results showed similar patterns. Texas added the most monthly jobs with 4300 gains. Michigan recorded the highest percentage increase. Wyoming and Iowa also posted strong growth. These gains reflect steady project activity in many states.

Florida faced the largest monthly decline with 4400 lost jobs. Mississippi and Georgia also saw losses. New York reported another monthly drop. Several states posted smaller declines tied to slowing local demand. Labor shortages also reduced hiring in some regions.

Industry leaders expect future demand to rise. The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates recently. Leaders warned that new demand may strain labor markets further. “We need long term workforce investments,” said Jeffrey D. Shoaf. “We also need short term steps to expand lawful hiring.” He said, “These actions will protect the construction workforce pipeline.”