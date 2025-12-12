Dairy Queen Texas Launches New Crispy Chicken Tenders

DQ restaurants in Texas introduce new crispy and juicy chicken tenders. The tenders use 100% chicken tenderloin for a premium feel. Each piece cooks in golden breading for a crunchy finish. The tenders pair well with classic DQ dipping sauces.

The Chicken Tender Country Basket offers a full meal. Guests enjoy crispy fries and Texas toast with their tenders. They also choose sauces like creamy gravy or DQ Texas sauce. The basket promises a strong flavor experience.

“DQ fans across Texas will surrender to the tender,” said Lou Romanus. “These new tenders deliver bold flavor.” He also said, “They offer a craveable experience.”

Guests can end the meal with holiday Blizzard Treats. Options include the Peppermint Bark Blizzard Treat. The Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat also returns.

Texas DQ restaurants offer holiday gift cards this season. Fans can share treats with family and friends. The cards help spread joy during the holidays.

Texas DQ restaurants have served communities for over 78 years. Guests enjoy treats and meals at familiar gathering spots. Fans can follow DQ Texas on social platforms for updates.