EVIVA Trinity Mills Drives Strong Regional Economic Growth

EVIVA Trinity Mills Station strengthens growth near key transit corridors. The project includes 436 modern units for local residents. Developers added a parking garage and 10000 square feet of retail space. The site faces Esplanade Park and connects directly to local trails. Amenities include a pool with cabanas and a full pet area.

Integral prepared the 25 acre site for long term use. The land includes property owned by DART and the City of Carrollton. Plans show a large hotel with an attached parking garage. A six story office tower will support future employment needs. The site also includes extra retail space and a restaurant pad.

Developers will build the project in phases for efficiency. The second phase will add entertainment areas and new retail. A 500 space parking garage will support rising demand. Construction on DART property will continue through 2027. The area will see major growth as work progresses.

A University of North Texas study tracked long term transit impact. Researchers found DART linked development generated major returns. The study measured an 18.1 billion dollar economic impact. EVIVA reflects broader growth patterns around rail stations. Trinity Mills Station ranks among 37 projects tracked during the study.

Regional development near DART stations continues to rise. New builds include Palladium Buckner Station and Mockingbird East. DART announced the Addison Station TOD with the Silver Line launch. These sites reflect strong interest in transit supported growth. EVIVA adds momentum to this regional trend.

UNT researchers identified higher rents near transit access. Residential units near rail stations earned higher monthly rates. The average rate rose from 1.85 to 2.04 per square foot. Commercial spaces near stations saw a similar increase. Proximity created a monthly premium for businesses.

DART encourages riders and developers to explore TOD opportunities. The agency supports long term growth around station areas. Readers can find more details on project plans on the DART website.