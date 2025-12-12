People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Congressman Marc Veasey will not seek re-election for his congressional seat in Texas. Rep. Veasey has served in Congress since 2013. The partisan...
In an America shaped once again by racial hostility and the rollback of diversity protections under the Trump administration, renowned Civil Rights Attorney Ben...
By Christine Won PVAMU Prairie View A&M University alumna Dr. Sh-Shanna Ellington ’24, armed with the “can-do” spirit instilled in her at the University, has been...
EVIVA Trinity Mills Drives Strong Regional Economic Growth

EVIVA Trinity Mills Station strengthens growth near key transit corridors. The project includes 436 modern units for local residents. Developers added a parking garage and 10000 square feet of retail space. The site faces Esplanade Park and connects directly to local trails. Amenities include a pool with cabanas and a full pet area.

Integral prepared the 25 acre site for long term use. The land includes property owned by DART and the City of Carrollton. Plans show a large hotel with an attached parking garage. A six story office tower will support future employment needs. The site also includes extra retail space and a restaurant pad.

Developers will build the project in phases for efficiency. The second phase will add entertainment areas and new retail. A 500 space parking garage will support rising demand. Construction on DART property will continue through 2027. The area will see major growth as work progresses.

A University of North Texas study tracked long term transit impact. Researchers found DART linked development generated major returns. The study measured an 18.1 billion dollar economic impact. EVIVA reflects broader growth patterns around rail stations. Trinity Mills Station ranks among 37 projects tracked during the study.

(Creative Commons Attribution/Wikimedia Commons)

Regional development near DART stations continues to rise. New builds include Palladium Buckner Station and Mockingbird East. DART announced the Addison Station TOD with the Silver Line launch. These sites reflect strong interest in transit supported growth. EVIVA adds momentum to this regional trend.

UNT researchers identified higher rents near transit access. Residential units near rail stations earned higher monthly rates. The average rate rose from 1.85 to 2.04 per square foot. Commercial spaces near stations saw a similar increase. Proximity created a monthly premium for businesses.

DART encourages riders and developers to explore TOD opportunities. The agency supports long term growth around station areas. Readers can find more details on project plans on the DART website.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
