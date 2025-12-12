FIFA Opens Random Selection Draw for 2026 World Cup Tickets

FIFA opened the Random Selection Draw for 2026 World Cup tickets. Fans can enter the draw until January 13 at eleven a.m. Eastern Time. Entry timing does not impact the chance of success. This phase is the third step in the ticketing process. Nearly two million tickets sold during earlier phases.

Fans can apply for single match tickets during this phase. The recent schedule reveal allows clear choices for group games. Fans now know who plays where and when. This creates a new level of interest worldwide. Ticket prices remain fixed throughout the phase.

Fans must sign in with a FIFA ID to enter. Those without accounts must create one online. The official ticket site remains the only trusted source. Fans can choose match preferences and ticket categories. Household limits apply during the selection process.

Successful applicants will receive email notifications in February. Payment charges occur automatically after selection. Partially successful entries receive only some requested tickets. This ensures broad distribution for global fans. FIFA encourages early online review of all ticket rules.

Team supporters have an added option this month. Fans may apply for PMA Supporter tickets on December 11. Each national association sets its own criteria. Fans must meet those standards before applying. These tickets support dedicated national team followers.

Premium options remain available for fans wanting upgrades. Hospitality packages deliver enhanced matchday experiences. These packages include tickets and exclusive services. Qatar Airways also offers travel bundles. Their bundles include flights hotels and match tickets.

Fans may also use the resale marketplace. The marketplace opens on December 15. It allows secure ticket exchanges for buyers. FIFA urges fans to review all legal documents. Applicants must be at least eighteen years old. Winning an entry creates an automatic purchase.