By Lauren Burke Congressman Marc Veasey will not seek re-election for his congressional seat in Texas. Rep. Veasey has served in Congress since 2013. The partisan...
In an America shaped once again by racial hostility and the rollback of diversity protections under the Trump administration, renowned Civil Rights Attorney Ben...
By Christine Won PVAMU Prairie View A&M University alumna Dr. Sh-Shanna Ellington ’24, armed with the “can-do” spirit instilled in her at the University, has been...
Friday, December 12, 2025

Friday, December 12, 2025

FIFA Opens Random Selection Draw for 2026 World Cup Tickets

FIFA opened the Random Selection Draw for 2026 World Cup tickets. Fans can enter the draw until January 13 at eleven a.m. Eastern Time. Entry timing does not impact the chance of success. This phase is the third step in the ticketing process. Nearly two million tickets sold during earlier phases.

Fans can apply for single match tickets during this phase. The recent schedule reveal allows clear choices for group games. Fans now know who plays where and when. This creates a new level of interest worldwide. Ticket prices remain fixed throughout the phase.

Fans must sign in with a FIFA ID to enter. Those without accounts must create one online. The official ticket site remains the only trusted source. Fans can choose match preferences and ticket categories. Household limits apply during the selection process.

Successful applicants will receive email notifications in February. Payment charges occur automatically after selection. Partially successful entries receive only some requested tickets. This ensures broad distribution for global fans. FIFA encourages early online review of all ticket rules.

(Gisele Teresinha/Wikimedia Commons)

Team supporters have an added option this month. Fans may apply for PMA Supporter tickets on December 11. Each national association sets its own criteria. Fans must meet those standards before applying. These tickets support dedicated national team followers.

Premium options remain available for fans wanting upgrades. Hospitality packages deliver enhanced matchday experiences. These packages include tickets and exclusive services. Qatar Airways also offers travel bundles. Their bundles include flights hotels and match tickets.

Fans may also use the resale marketplace. The marketplace opens on December 15. It allows secure ticket exchanges for buyers. FIFA urges fans to review all legal documents. Applicants must be at least eighteen years old. Winning an entry creates an automatic purchase.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
