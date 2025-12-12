Hotel Dax to Bring Bold Lifestyle Hospitality to Addison in 2026

ADDISON — Centurion American Development Group will open Hotel Dax in early 2026. The new lifestyle hotel will shift Addison’s hospitality scene with bold design and modern amenities. The property will serve travelers meeting planners and local residents. It will also position itself as a social hub for the community.

Hotel Dax sits at 14315 Midway Road with Phase One complete at opening. The hotel features nearly 32000 square feet of renovated meeting space. It also includes four dining venues a resort-style pool and a Top Golf Swing Suite. A second phase will launch in 2027 with a full renovation of all 426 guest rooms. The owner says the added work shows a strong commitment to the guest experience.

The hotel draws its name from the Dallas Addison Exchange to honor local history. Centurion American previously restored The Statler into a luxury destination in 2017. Leaders say they want to bring that same elevated standard to Addison. They note Addison’s strong restaurant scene and busy business district as key factors.

Mehrdad Moayedi says Hotel Dax meets a major need for quality meeting space. He says Addison has long stood at the center of business and hospitality. Dining options include Top Brass Bar Dax the Outdoor Pool Lounge and Brewed. These concepts will target both hotel guests and neighborhood residents.

Hotel Dax will highlight design fitness and entertainment features for all visitors. The hotel offers a 24-hour fitness center and a Top Golf Swing Suite. A courtesy shuttle will connect guests to the new DART Silver Line. The hotel also features redesigned interiors across 22000 square feet of meeting rooms and the Trinity Ballroom.

Dreamscape Hospitality will manage the new property for Centurion American. The company has a strong record in lifestyle hotel operations. Leaders say Hotel Dax will support Addison residents and visiting travelers. The hotel will also join Marriott Bonvoy to offer loyalty benefits.