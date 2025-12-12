Huffines Foundation Hosts First Student Achievement Day in Mesquite ISD

MESQUITE — The Huffines Foundation, in partnership with Mesquite ISD, hosted the district’s first Student Achievement Day. The event recognized 498 second- and third-grade students from Achziger, Smith, and Gentry Elementary Schools. Together, students solved more than 500000 math problems during the Fall 2025 semester.

Students completed math fluency sessions both at school and at home. They used the Huffines Achievement Platform, a computer-based system that turns math practice into a fun and engaging experience. Principals and teachers say the program has changed campus culture. Students now celebrate their progress and eagerly incorporate math practice into daily routines.

The initiative is funded by the Huffines Foundation and supported by Huffines Communities, developer of the Solterra Texas Master-Planned Community. Huffines Communities has committed to long-term support for Mesquite ISD. Leaders say the program helps students reach their full academic potential.

Students are rewarded for both effort and improvement. They can earn up to $150 in cash incentives along with a kid-friendly financial literacy pamphlet covering saving, budgeting, entrepreneurship, and personal finance. Teachers are eligible for up to $1,000 in performance-based bonuses, while principals receive incentives tied to campus-wide improvement.

Participating schools are also competing for a $10,000 schoolwide achievement prize. The award will be announced at the end of Spring 2026. Organizers say the program motivates students, encourages family engagement, and strengthens school communities.