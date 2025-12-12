TV Review: Abbott Elementary Season 5 Already Earning Top Marks As Mid-Season Finale Airs

By De’Shane Frye

Well, usually it’s best to wait until the end of a season to offer a review, but Quinta Brunson’s creation Abbott Elementary deserves to skip the line. Season 5 premiered on October 1, 2025, and just like the previous four seasons, it is already a smash hit.

With a series average of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear why fans and critics continue to hold this school-based workplace comedy in such high regard.

In this new season, main protagonist Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) enters her fifth year as a teacher at the fictional Abbott Elementary while also approaching her 30th birthday. Her long-awaited romance with Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) is now in its second full year, and the writers skillfully balance their chemistry without resorting to common sitcom breakup tropes. Instead of forcing unnecessary conflict, the show allows the couple to remain authentic, supportive, and genuinely connected.

Janine’s signature bubbly personality remains intact, but we now see stronger boundaries and a more seasoned educator. Gregory, meanwhile, has evolved into a more approachable and flexible character, learning that not every situation requires rigid seriousness.

The main cast returns stronger than ever, with Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) continuing her transition from self-serving antagonist to reluctant anti-hero. After her Season 4 connection with IT rep O’Shon (Matthew Law), Ava enters Season 5 in a full-fledged relationship.

Fans also get more of scene-stealing Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), whose dry humor and unexpected wisdom continue to anchor key moments throughout the series. Mrs. Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Ms. Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) once again deliver the heartfelt mentorship and comedic scheming that define the Abbott experience. With Barbara’s steadfast faith and Melissa’s resourcefulness, the supporting cast elevates every episode.

And of Course there’s Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), the most underrated character on the show definitely deserves his flowers. After moving in with Melissa in Season 3, he has matured into a confidant for not just Janine and Gregory, but the entire Abbott staff. His willingness to play Devil’s Advocate makes for great writing and Perfetti’s acting with the character is more than spot on. It’s brilliant.

While a final season grade won’t come until the May finale, the interim report is clear: Abbott Elementary Season 5 earns a solid A — a testament to its thoughtful writing, character evolution, and the undeniable charm that keeps audiences coming back.