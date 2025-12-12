UNT Dallas Honors Fall 2025 Graduates at Dual Commencement Ceremonies

UNT Dallas will honor more than 400 Fall 2025 graduates during two commencement ceremonies on Tuesday, December 16. The events will take place at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Family members, friends and supporters are expected to fill the venue as students receive bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Albert C. Black will serve as the keynote speaker for both ceremonies. He is the board chairman and founder of On-Target Supplies & Logistics, Ltd., a regional logistics firm he launched in 1982. His company now employs more than 260 people across Texas, Arizona and California.

Black is a Dallas native who earned his degree from the University of Texas at Dallas before completing an MBA at Southern Methodist University. His daughter Cora will graduate in the afternoon ceremony with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The morning ceremony will honor graduates of the School of Business and the School of Education. The afternoon ceremony will recognize graduates of the School of Behavioral Health and Human Services and the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences. UNT Dallas will provide livestream links for both ceremonies on its commencement website.

Key speakers will include UNT Dallas President Warren von Eschenbach and Provost Christopher Markwood. Texas State Senator Royce West will also address the graduates. Interim Dean Patrick Valdez will speak during the morning ceremony, and Dean Constance Lacy will speak during the afternoon ceremony.

Graduates, faculty members, standout students and keynote speaker Albert Black will be available for interviews. Media representatives may contact Ed Kosowski or Anthony Minter on site. Free parking will be available at the Texas Trust CU Theatre.