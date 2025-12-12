People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Congressman Marc Veasey will not seek re-election for his congressional seat in Texas. Rep. Veasey has served in Congress since 2013.
In an America shaped once again by racial hostility and the rollback of diversity protections under the Trump administration, renowned Civil Rights Attorney Ben...
Dr. Sh-Shanna Ellington '24, armed with the "can-do" spirit instilled in her at Prairie View A&M University, has been...
Why Many African-American Men and Women May Spend the Holidays Alone

By De’Shane Frye

As 2025 draws to a close, holidays are a time for reflection and togetherness. Students look forward to breaks from school. Couples often imagine shopping and sharing meals. But many African-American men and women spend this season alone. This reality is a serious concern that deserves honest discussion.

Statistics show the scope of the issue. About 51 percent of Black men and 47 percent of Black women have never been married. Only 31 percent of Black adults are married, compared with nearly 48 percent of all adults. About 27 percent of Black households are married-couple families, while single-parent homes remain common. These figures highlight the need for awareness and action.

A major factor is the evolving idea of the “50/50” partnership. Many define it narrowly as financial equality. That’s only a small part of true partnership. Real 50/50 means emotional support, caregiving, and mental presence. It is about staying committed when life gets difficult. Both men and women must support each other physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“Partnership is not just about who pays the bills,” said Macrina Wilkins, senior research analyst. “It’s about shared responsibility and loyalty.” She added, “True equality shows in daily life, not just finances.” These principles are critical for African-American households.

(Source: OTN/P1P)

Marriage trends reveal deeper social patterns. While Texas and Michigan show strong economic gains, marriage rates for Black adults lag behind national averages. Single-parent households are particularly prevalent among Black women. Experts note that social and economic pressures contribute to delayed or forgone marriage.

51 percent of Black men and 47 percent of Black women never married. Only 31 percent of Black adults are married. 27 percent of Black households are married-couple families.

These numbers reflect a need for accountability and personal responsibility within the community.

Social media has amplified confusion around relationships. TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook dominate discussions on dating. Many rely on influencers for advice. But most advice is profit-driven, designed for clicks and views. True partnership skills cannot be learned from trending videos.

“Influencers often profit from the pain and confusion of young adults,” said Jeffrey D. Shoaf, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of America. “Our community must look inward and prioritize real communication over viral advice.”

Holding our people accountable is not about blame. It is about recognizing patterns and creating stronger households. Real partnerships, rooted in respect and care, strengthen both individuals and the community.

This holiday season, African-American adults should reflect on what 50/50 truly means. It is about showing up, supporting, and investing in meaningful relationships. Only by embracing these principles can we reduce loneliness and build enduring connections.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
