Why Many African-American Men and Women May Spend the Holidays Alone

By De’Shane Frye

As 2025 draws to a close, holidays are a time for reflection and togetherness. Students look forward to breaks from school. Couples often imagine shopping and sharing meals. But many African-American men and women spend this season alone. This reality is a serious concern that deserves honest discussion.

Statistics show the scope of the issue. About 51 percent of Black men and 47 percent of Black women have never been married. Only 31 percent of Black adults are married, compared with nearly 48 percent of all adults. About 27 percent of Black households are married-couple families, while single-parent homes remain common. These figures highlight the need for awareness and action.

A major factor is the evolving idea of the “50/50” partnership. Many define it narrowly as financial equality. That’s only a small part of true partnership. Real 50/50 means emotional support, caregiving, and mental presence. It is about staying committed when life gets difficult. Both men and women must support each other physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“Partnership is not just about who pays the bills,” said Macrina Wilkins, senior research analyst. “It’s about shared responsibility and loyalty.” She added, “True equality shows in daily life, not just finances.” These principles are critical for African-American households.

Marriage trends reveal deeper social patterns. While Texas and Michigan show strong economic gains, marriage rates for Black adults lag behind national averages. Single-parent households are particularly prevalent among Black women. Experts note that social and economic pressures contribute to delayed or forgone marriage.

These numbers reflect a need for accountability and personal responsibility within the community.

Social media has amplified confusion around relationships. TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook dominate discussions on dating. Many rely on influencers for advice. But most advice is profit-driven, designed for clicks and views. True partnership skills cannot be learned from trending videos.

“Influencers often profit from the pain and confusion of young adults,” said Jeffrey D. Shoaf, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of America. “Our community must look inward and prioritize real communication over viral advice.”

Holding our people accountable is not about blame. It is about recognizing patterns and creating stronger households. Real partnerships, rooted in respect and care, strengthen both individuals and the community.

This holiday season, African-American adults should reflect on what 50/50 truly means. It is about showing up, supporting, and investing in meaningful relationships. Only by embracing these principles can we reduce loneliness and build enduring connections.