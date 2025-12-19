Can American Families Still Afford the Christmas They Grew Up With?

By Sam Bourgi

The short answer is no. I don’t believe families can afford the Christmases of their childhood. My view isn’t rooted in nostalgia or a judgment about whether they should try, but in the rising costs of what defines the holiday for most of us.

Each year, Americans spend more and more on gifts, food, and the celebration itself. It seems almost absurd that 50% of people plan to spend more than $150 on decorations alone.

While that may sound harsh, it makes me wonder if many people are either wealthier than they appear or very poor at budgeting and managing expectations. Of course, every household experiences Christmas differently. For some, it is a tradition first and foremost; for others, it’s primarily about gift-giving.

Regardless, prices are increasing, and consumer culture encourages us to buy more than necessary. Your spending, however, should reflect your values—especially in a season that has grown so expensive.

To understand the dramatic shift, consider the prices from our childhoods. For 42 years, PNC has tracked the cost of the “12 Days of Christmas” gifts. In 2025, the Christmas Price Index in the U.S. stood at over $51,400. In 1984, it was just over $20,000.

If you count each repetition in the song, the total comes to 364 presents—over $218,000 this year. A dollar today buys only 46% of what it could in 1984. In 1995, $1 had the purchasing power of roughly $2.13 today. With an average annual inflation rate of 2.55% from 1995 to the present, prices have risen more than 112%.

Consider another example: Home Alone. How many of us have already watched it this year—or plan to? On screen, the McCallisters’ Christmas looks easy, manageable, and affordable. In reality, today’s celebrations are far more expensive. What seemed like a Christmas every family could enjoy is now largely out of reach.

The McCallisters have five children. According to InvestorsObserver, when comparing child-rearing costs to average family income, many American families would fall tens of thousands of dollars short if they wanted to raise five children today. That excludes birthdays, toys, and other extras that enhance a child’s life.

In my opinion, few families can afford the Christmases of their youth. Even families who might have compared themselves to the McCallisters in 1990 would now need to be part of the exclusive 1%. The McCallisters’ house alone is valued at over $5 million today—a more than 200% increase in the past decade.

This isn’t a judgment on values or parenting, nor should it be seen as a failure. It simply reflects the economic realities families face today. Christmas is still about joy, love, and togetherness—but the cost of creating the kind of holiday many remember from their childhood has grown far beyond reach for most families.