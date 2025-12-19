City of Frisco Announces Holiday Hours for December 2025 and January 2026

Several city offices and facilities will close on designated dates. Residents should plan services accordingly. City of Frisco offices will close Dec. 24-25. The same offices will also close Jan. 1, 2026. Facilities will reopen Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Closures include the Frisco Municipal Court. Fire Safety Town will also be closed.

The Central Fire Administrative Office follows the same schedule. There will be no curbside collection on December 25. Service will also pause Jan. 1. However, Monday through Wednesday collections remain unchanged.

During both holiday weeks, service will shift by one day. Regular curbside service resumes Monday, Jan. 5. Additional details are available at FriscoTexas.gov/Recycle. The Environmental Collection Center will close Dec. 24-25. It will also close Jan. 1. Regular hours resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Environmental Services offices share the same closure schedule. Unattended drop-offs are considered illegal dumping. Therefore, residents should plan visits carefully. Frisco Public Library will close Dec. 24-25. The library will also close Jan. 1. Normal hours resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

On Dec. 31, the library will close early at 6 p.m. The drive-thru book return will remain open. This applies to the main library location. The Frisco Athletic Center will close Dec. 24-25. It will also close Jan. 1. Modified hours apply on select dates.

On Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Dec. 31, the center closes at 5 p.m. Play Depot and aquatic center hours may vary. Visitors should review the facility website. The Frisco Discovery Center will close Dec. 24-25. It will also close Jan. 1. Regular hours resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Tenant partners may follow different schedules. Guests should check individual websites.

This ensures accurate planning. The Frisco Heritage Center will follow the same closure schedule. It will close Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1. Normal operations resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The Grove at Frisco Commons will also close on those dates. Modified hours apply Dec. 23 and Dec. 31. On those days, the facility closes at 5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead. Holiday schedules may impact regular services.



City updates are available through official channels.