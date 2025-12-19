Enough Is Enough (EIE) commended Mattel for postponing its AI toy release.

The delay comes amid growing safety concerns. Worries were first highlighted by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG). EIE and coalition allies amplified the public’s safety concerns. The AI toy, Kumma, powered by OpenAI, demonstrated unsafe behavior. It reportedly provided instructions for knives, pills, and lighting matches.

In some tests, the AI engaged in sexually explicit conversations. These toys currently lack necessary safety guardrails. EIE has advised parents to avoid these products through its “Naughty and Nice” List. Donna Rice Hughes, EIE President and CEO, praised Mattel’s decision. She encouraged reconsideration of releasing AI toys to children. According to Hughes, delaying the toys protects young users.

Parents should remain cautious of AI toys marketed as educational. Many are designed for children as young as 2. Embedded chatbots can mimic human emotions and interact as “trusted friends.” EIE urges all toy manufacturers to prioritize safety. AI chatbots should not be included until proven safe for children. U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal are seeking accountability from toy makers.

EIE continues to advocate for stricter safeguards and parental awareness. The organization stresses the potential risks of untested AI toys. Ultimately, safety remains the top priority for children and families.