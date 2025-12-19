Garland Celebrates the Holidays with Ice Skating, Tamales, and Seasonal Fun

GARLAND — The City of Garland is celebrating the holiday season with festive experiences.

The lineup offers activities for visitors of all ages. These events highlight food, culture, and seasonal fun. Visit Garland invites North Texans to explore the city. The campaign includes outdoor ice skating and cultural exhibits. Additionally, a new Tamale Trail debuts this season.

The festivities began Dec. 4 in Downtown Garland. Christmas on the Square welcomed large crowds. Guests enjoyed skating, music, and family attractions. The city hosted its official tree lighting ceremony. Visitors also met Santa and enjoyed festive caroling. Olympic ice skater Ashley Cain delivered a special performance.

Garland’s first outdoor ice-skating rink is now open. The rink operates daily through Jan. 3. As a result, downtown transforms into a winter destination. This year also introduces the Garland Tamale Trail. The trail guides visitors through local eateries. Each stop features a unique take on tamales.

Tamales remain a holiday favorite for many families. The trail highlights taquerias, mercados, and bakeries. Therefore, food lovers can explore diverse flavors. To complement the trail, Garland offers a cultural exhibit. “Texas Tamales: Wrapped in Tradition” is free to the public. The exhibit is located at Garland City Hall.

Artwork, photography, and stories fill the exhibit. These pieces explore traditions across generations and borders. The exhibit remains open through January 3. Extended hours are available on select dates. Visitors should check schedules in advance.

Allyn is partnering with Visit Garland on the initiative. The partnership promotes Garland as a vibrant destination. It also drives regional travel and discovery. Garland continues welcoming visitors throughout the season. Holiday magic fills the city's streets and venues.