McKinney City Offices and Services Closed for Christmas 2025

MCKINNEY — City offices and services in McKinney will be closed on Christmas, Thursday, December 25, 2025. City Administrative Offices and City Hall will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 25.

Libraries will also observe holiday hours: the John & Judy Gay Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 23, but closed on Dec. 24-25, while the Roy & Helen Hall Memorial Library remains closed for renovations.

The McKinney Performing Arts Center, including the administration and ticket office, as well as the Municipal Court, will not open during the holiday.

Seasonal closures extend to city pools and recreation centers. The Gilda Garcia Garza Aquatic Center and Juanita Maxfield Aquatic Center are closed for the season, and the Senior Pool will close Dec.24–25.

Recreation centers, including the Apex Centre, Old Settler’s Recreation Center, Recreation Center at Towne Lake, and the Senior Recreation Center, will either follow holiday hours or will remain closed during this period.

Trash and recycling collection will be affected by the holiday. There will be no pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 25, and service will shift by one day, with Thursday routes collected Friday and Friday routes collected Saturday. Residents with questions about the holiday collection schedule can contact Frontier Waste Solutions at 469-444-1555.