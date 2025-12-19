Omega Psi Phi Graduate Chapter Serves Denton and Douglass Seniors in Plano

PLANO— The Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. served local seniors in Plano. The event took place at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. More than 70 Denton and Douglass seniors attended.

Throughout the afternoon, seniors enjoyed food, fellowship, and meaningful connection. The gathering reflected the fraternity’s ongoing commitment to community service. As a result, attendees felt welcomed and valued.

Pastor James Thomas of Rhema Life Church delivered the program’s spiritual message.

His words set a powerful and uplifting tone. Many guests responded with appreciation and reflection.

Additionally, attendees shared laughter, music, and conversation. The atmosphere remained joyful and encouraging. Therefore, the event fostered genuine community bonding.

Sisters Dianne Dillon and Eleanor Evans helped coordinate the gathering. They actively engaged with seniors during the program. Their leadership strengthened the Douglass Seniors organization.

The chapter expressed gratitude for their continued partnership. Their dedication supports meaningful outreach efforts. Consequently, collaboration remains a cornerstone of success.

Basileus Keary Woodard delivered closing remarks. His message inspired unity and encouragement. The program ended on a warm and memorable note.

As seniors departed, smiles filled the room. Many expressed excitement for future gatherings. The chapter plans to return next year.

Ultimately, Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter reaffirmed its mission. Service, love, and unity guided the day’s success.